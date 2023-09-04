Photo via MikeBrooks

Yeah, let’s face it, last week was a bit of a letdown for FC Dallas. The draw at home on Saturday against Atlanta United felt nearly as disappointing as the loss in St. Louis earlier in the week. It was just pure trash when you boil it all down.

Now the club heads into the international break with a lot of work in front of them for the remaining eight games. Everything is still to play, but they have to stop giving away points.

Let’s get into the last week and more with our weekly newsletter.