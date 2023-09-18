Photo via FC Dallas

This playoff push for FC Dallas is probably going to give us all a lot of anxiety if Saturday’s draw with the Seattle Sounders is any indication. For parts of the game, FC Dallas looked the part, and for the rest of it, they look like a team that is probably deservingly below the playoff line today.

With two more games ahead this week, there is no time to waste on this Monday but to get into how things were last week and where we’re going this week.