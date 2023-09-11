Photo via MikeBrooks

Normally around this time of the season, I would have welcomed a week off for FC Dallas. I’ve always told family and friends that no matter the year, around September, I usually begin to see a bit of a burnout in my energy around covering FC Dallas. This season isn’t the case, though (this entire season has actually been more fun for me than most previous years…I may dive into why that is in this offseason).

So yeah, a weekend off wasn’t that welcome for me or probably for FC Dallas after their fairly disappointing restart to the season following the long layoff from the Leagues Cup.

Still, you play the cards that you are handed and move on. There is a lot to get into from this past week, including a brief look at how Alan Velasco is doing while he is away on national team duty in Argentina, some excellent subscriber questions in our latest Q&A, and yet another coaching change in MLS to discuss.