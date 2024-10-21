Photo via FC Dallas

Well folks, we’ve made it. After 34 games this season, plus some Leagues Cup and Open Cup matches along the way, FC Dallas is done for 2024.

Yes, the rough season is hopefully behind us as the team fully moves into the offseason here, starting with a press conference tomorrow with Dan Hunt and Andre Zanotta.

Will we get answers to whether or not Peter Luccin is being retained? Will any roster moves be announced this early (they do have until next month to wrap all of that up)? Or will it just be a press conference full of what-ifs from the two in charge? We will certainly find out those things and possibly more.

My gut tells me they’ve already made plenty of decisions both on the bench and on the roster. The lack of Luccin’s name on the media invite for the post-season press conference does lead me to believe the club will be moving on from him. For what it is worth, last year their end-of-season press conference was Zanotta and former head coach Nico Estevez.

We shall see.

I don’t think the roster moves will be announced just yet, despite the team being completely off this week from training. Typically, once the season wraps up (either with or without a playoff game), you’ll see some exit interview style training for the players for about a week or so. They’ll likely come back together next week for that as the begin their, what will be very long, off seasons.

Aside from that, I do have some exciting stuff coming to this space in the coming days. I am really excited to roll those things out when the time comes, but first, let’s get into some things from the last week around the club and around MLS.

Decision Day wraps up the regular season

For us in Dallas, Decision Day certainly lacked the energy and drama that we’ve had in previous years with FC Dallas and Sporting KC already eliminated from playoff contention. But that didn’t stop the drama from finding a way to come up elsewhere. Let’s start with the swap atop the Western Conference, as LAFC snuck into the top seed after a late goal from the Houston Dynamo over the LA Galaxy.

In the East, Atlanta and Montreal locked up the final two playoff spots with big Decision Day performances.

Breaking down the contenders in the MLS Cup Playoffs

I always do appreciate how Matt Doyle breaks down the entire league in one single post. If you haven’t paid a lot of attention to who are some of the top contenders this season for the playoffs, this is as good of a place to start as you’ll find out there.

Cristian Benteke wins the Golden Boot

It wasn’t a 30+ goal season for the D.C. United star but 23 goals isn’t anything to shy away from either.

Some how Inter Miami qualified for the Club World Cup

Yep, Lionel Messi is going to the Club World Cup. It is just a shame how Miami qualified for the tournament. But winning this year’s Supporters’ Shield wasn’t the why they managed into the tournament.