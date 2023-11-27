Photo via Mike Brooks

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and are well-rested as we get ready to head toward December.

Major League Soccer playoffs (finally) returned with some fairly entertaining games over the weekend. Saturday night’s Eastern Conference showdown provided some late drama in both Cincinnati and Orlando. The current Supporter Shield winners, FC Cincinnati, needed a stoppage-time goal to down Philadelphia, while Columbus got goals in both extra time periods to defeat Oscar Pareja’s Orlando City.

Sunday night in the Western Conference saw two more tight games, with Houston squeaking out a victory over Sporting KC (with some bad VAR decisions, or lack thereof) and LAFC pulling out a victory on the road in Seatle.

Even as entertaining as the four games were this weekend, having them a full two weeks or more apart from their Round One matches still feels like a giant letdown for the league and the teams involved.

In previous years, we went from the exciting drama of Decision Day to the knockout rounds of a playoff that moved quickly and, in most cases, provided a lot of drama. This year, this calendar got stretched to the point where there are 35 days between Decision Day and a conference final. Last year, there wasn’t even a full calendar month between Decision Day and MLS Cup!

A lot has been said about this current playoff structure, and from the weirdness of Round One to these later rounds feeling lost in the calendar, MLS has to figure this out moving forward. I know the FIFA breaks in October and November really hurt the momentum the league is going for with their playoffs, but it may be time to find a way to structure the playoffs in a way that they’re not stretched out over a month and a half like they are now.

If they have to go on at the end of November or into December, find a way to own some holidays, too. Be bold and go on Thanksgiving when people are going to be home watching things. Try Black Friday as a day for games (I’d also say the same for Halloween too).

Hopefully, this playoff structure is a one-time thing (but we all know it probably won’t be).

Anyway, let’s get into the week. I’ll continue on with more FC Dallas player recaps as we continue to wait for the club’s end-of-season roster announcements (expect that to come at some point this week). Also, our holiday deal on paid accounts is still on after the huge response we saw over the weekend with them. It will be over at the end of today though, so upgrade today!

📋 From Around MLS

FC Cincinnati passed their toughest test yet by getting past Philadelphia. They did it without their best defender, too, who was suspended for Saturday night’s game. Now they’ll get a playoff edition of the “Hell is Real” match with a spot on the line to go to the MLS Cup.

The Union see their season end in disappointment, yet again. I can’t help but think that they just ran out of gas after such a busy 2023. Jim Curtin wants Ale Bedoya back, though, despite the talks that the club wasn’t going to renew his deal for next season.

Sporting boss Peter Vermes was not too pleased with the officiating on Sunday night in Houston. He even had a classic reaction that immediately made the rounds on Twitter. But I do think the VAR decision was questionable.

LAFC managed to pull the ‘upset’ in Seattle, though I thought they were the best side in this one for the most part. Seattle will be left asking a lot of ‘what ifs.’

