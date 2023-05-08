Photo via FC Dallas

The weather in North Texas can be a bit of a pill sometimes. This past weekend was something we’ve seen before but unlike previous encounters with a lightning delay, a FC Dallas game was postponed.

We don’t know yet when the St. Louis CITY match will be finished, or even if it will be finished (there are procedures and rules about that).

Normally, we would dive more into the weekend’s game today but since it was halted due to weather, we’ll probably get into our USOC opponent for Wednesday instead.