Álvaro López / Deporte Total USA

FC Dallas had a pretty solid week when you think about it. Sure, the draw with Houston was a disappointment but the team is now unbeaten in their last four league games. As we get closer to the midway point in the season, that isn’t bad at all.

We’ll dive more into the draw and what it all means today but first, let’s dive into the weekend for FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and across Major League Soccer.