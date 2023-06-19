Photo via FC Dallas

Man, what an odd week for FC Dallas. After several weeks of back-to-back…to back-to-back games. We had nothing. No games. Just a few days off to hopefully heal up and get ready for the second half of the 2023 season, starting this week at Austin.

We’ll dive more into the upcoming game with Austin, but first, let’s dive into the past week for FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and stories from across Major League Soccer.

NTSC concedes a late goal in loss to San Jose Earthquakes II

FC Dallas Academy forward Jared Salazar earned his first start of the season. He’s one to watch for in terms of an HGP deal down the road. But outside of that, NTSC continues to give up late goals this season.

Mukhtar continues MVP pace with latest performance (MLSSoccer.com)

Unless something goes really wrong for Hany Mukhtar and Nashville, I think he’s running away with this year’s MVP award.

Messi will continue to push MLS forward (MLSSoccer.com)

At the end of the day, what Lionel Messi brings to MLS isn’t just more eyeballs and star players. It is a potential to maybe, finally, get rid of some dumb roster-building rules. I know this piece doesn’t discuss that, but it feels like we could see a mountain get moved in terms of salary cap numbers and how teams can build.

Inter Miami talks progressing with Busquets and others (The Athletic)

While guys like David Beckham and Thierry Henry brought a spotlight to MLS when they came over to the league, Messi is going to help bring more stars over to play here.

Why the Messi deal isn’t done yet (The Athletic)

This is an insanely complicated deal for MLS to get done. All the little details, like what Apple wants to do to maximize his time here, will be very interesting to see play out.

Sounders express frustration for losing players for Gold Cup (Sounder at Heart)

Unlike previous years, MLS isn’t taking a brief break for the Gold Cup. Seattle will lose three guys for potentially six games (similarly to how FC Dallas will lose Ferreira during this time). Honestly, I get the frustration. You want your guys on the international stage, but it comes at a big cost. Is the Gold Cup still worth it now that we have the Nations League?

Altidore buyout done to ‘open resources’ for Revs (The Blazing Musket)

New England made the wise move to do the buyout with Jozy Altidore last week. I wonder if he still has a place in MLS at this point.

Lastly, here is a look at the MLS scoreboard from this weekend:

And a quick look at the Western Conference standings:

We’ve slid down to 5th in the West. Wednesday’s game is doubly important now.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Want to see something different? Drop us a note below.