Big D Weekly - February 6
FC Dallas picked up a draw in preseason play, North Texas SC continues to fill out roster.
It is the final week for FC Dallas in Spain as they continue their preseason endeavors overseas. So far, they have picked up a 0-0 draw with Sweden’s Malmö FF in the first game of its 2023 preseason training camp at the Marbella Football Center.
According to FCD’s Garrett Melcer, the club began the game in their usual 4-3-3 formation.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.