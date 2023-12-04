Photo via FC Dallas

Happy Monday, everyone, as we begin the final month on the calendar.

MLS is getting ready for their Cup final, with LAFC making it a second year in a row when they take on the Columbus Crew this weekend in Ohio. If it is anything like the two conference finals we saw this past weekend, it should be a good one.

On the FC Dallas side of things, we’re moving forward with the offseason. We know the roster moves that have been made with a couple more likely to take place next week when the trade window opens up for a day or so. No word just yet on how active FC Dallas will be during that window, but I intend to find out.

I think the moves made so far by the club, not picking up opinions for Facundo Quignon and Jose Martinez, should give us a little indication as to where things may go this winter. The club clearly needed to offload some heft salaries, and hopefully, that means we’ll get one or two TAM-level players as replacements this winter. I still am holding out hope for a DP winger or forward too.

We’ll find out more later today when we discuss things with Nico Estevez and Andres Zanotta. Until then, feel free to catch up on our player recaps series that has been going on for a couple of weeks now. Last week, I discussed Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Jimenez, and Marco Farfan.

🔥 From the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

Trying to get ahead of the Arms Race in local sports (D Magazine)

📋 From Around MLS

The MLS Cup final is all set, thanks to Columbus and LAFC picking up wins on Saturday. The battle in Ohio was one for the ages as the Crew fought back from two goals down at halftime to win their match with rivals Cincinnati. LAFC got a goal from our old friend Ryan Hollingshead to help defeat Houston in what appears to be Carlos Vela’s final home game with the defending champions.

For Cincinnati, winning a double in MLS is very hard to do. But losing at home to your top rival when it matters this match has to sting a bit.

FC Dallas wasn’t the only club that made roster announcements in the last week. Several MLS clubs revealed who is and isn’t sticking around for 2024. Up north, Seattle is trying to figure out what to do with their roster this winter.

I know this one was discussed a bit on Twitter when it happened, but Vancouver manager Vanni Sartini was handed a pretty heavy suspension late last week for some ridiculous comments he made following the Caps’ exit from the playoffs to LAFC.

New England has moved Curt Onalfo into the Sporting Director’s chair. For a team with a ton of promise going into 2023, he has his work cut out for him this winter.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!