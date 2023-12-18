Photo via FC Dallas

Greetings from Scotland! I’m currently on holiday with my family for the Christmas holiday. Despite the travels, I’m here to discuss some FC Dallas items from the last few days.

Naturally, a lot has come through since I left the States, MLS has opted their first team clubs out of next year’s US Open Cup, MLS didn’t expand any of the spending for the teams with more Designated Players or U22 options, and stoppage-time clocks will now be displayed in the stadiums.

Yeah, it has been a week, to say the least.

Now, we move on to the SuperDraft for the league this week. FC Dallas will have three picks (unless they make any trades) to improve the roster a bit more. Once we get those picks, we’ll let you know who the club snagged.

🔥 From the blog

Other FCD-related recaps/updates from the week

Here are some other posts from the last few days that are worth a read:

FC Dallas announces end of season awards (FCDallas.com)

North Texas SC announces best XI for 5-year anniversary (FCDallas.com)

📋 From Around MLS

Pulling out of the US Open Cup comes with a lot of questions for MLS. There are definitely a lot of people that don’t like the move.

MLS will host their annual ‘Super’Draft on Tuesday. Thankfully, the league has finally opened up the ability for a college player who isn’t just a senior or a Generation adidas player to apply for the draft. Hopefully, having more sophomores and juniors in the draft pool will help bring back at least some of the ‘super’ part. There are a couple of FC Dallas academy guys on the list, though. The thought is still, draft a center back.

LAFC played a staggering number of games in 2023. Crazy to think, though, that they lost three Cup finals (MLS, CCL and Campeones).

Last week’s trade window opened up with a couple of interesting moves. Austin sent Nick Lima to New England, Montreal snagged Raheem Edwards from LA, Nashville got Dru Yearwood from New York, but Chicago getting Andrew Gutman from Colorado may be the biggest.

We know Miami is going all over the place this winter for their preseason, but now it appears they’ll take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabia team.

Charlotte has their fourth coach in team history, Dean Smith. Yeah, not that Dean Smith. New York also has a new manager in Sandro Schwarz.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. Thank you all for subscribing (and if you aren’t subscribed, just hit that button below and get signed up now)!