Photo via MikeBrooks

We always love to talk about the Monday following a big FC Dallas win. Saturday’s late winner over Austin FC was certainly the boost we needed as the club returned to MLS play after nearly three weeks off.

The weekend is in the books as we begin what will be another busy week for FC Dallas. They’ll head to St. Louis on Wednesday night to take on one of the best teams in the Western Conference before heading home for a weekend showdown against Atlanta United.

But let’s dive into the win over Austin and what it means.