Photo via FC Dallas

Well, Saturday night was good until it wasn’t, am I right? FC Dallas was a mere three minutes or so away from winning their third game of the season and securing their first shutout of the year. But it wasn’t meant to be. A mental lapse, a defensive miscue, whatever you want to call it, the Portland Timbers pounced on it and tied the game.

I’ll dive into my final thoughts on the match later today but let’s just say the team has to use this result as a building block to improve.

For now, let’s get into the Monday newsletter.