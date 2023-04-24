Photo via NYCFC

There is no denying it, FC Dallas did not look their best on Saturday in New York. On a smaller field, it felt like they were stretched out defensively, lacked the ideas up top to make it interesting, and had too many turnovers that NYCFC pounced on.

We’ll discuss this game a bit more later this morning. For now, let’s get into the Monday newsletter. (Also, don’t forget about the BDS chat & our Notes here on Substack.)