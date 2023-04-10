Photo via FC Dallas

A new week is here and FC Dallas fans can breathe a little easier now that the club has picked up a road win and a shutout for the first time this season.

The win in Miami over the weekend ended a 12-game streak that saw FC Dallas give up a least one goal, dating back to the end of last season.

We’ll discuss this game a bit more later this morning. For now, let’s get into the Monday newsletter. (Also, don’t forget about the BDS chat)