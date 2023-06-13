Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo adds another chapter to his growing story today. The 21-year-old has been called up by head coach Adel Amrouche to the Tanzanian National Team camp for the June FIFA International Window from June 12-20.

Kamungo earns his first international call-up to represent the Taifa Stars. Given the timetable here, he will likely miss the upcoming rivalry game with Austin FC on June 21, the day after the international window closes.

The Tanzanian National Team will face Niger on Sunday, June 18 at 8AM CT in the penultimate group stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kamungo has registered seven appearances in the 2023 season and scored his first MLS goal with a game-winner against Real Salt Lake on April 15.