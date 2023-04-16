Bernard Kamungo adds latest chapter to his story
From an open try out with North Texas SC to bagging a game-winner in MLS, Kamungo's legend continues to grow.
The story of Bernard Kamungo continues to grow into a story that only Hollywood could probably tell. On Saturday night, the 21-year-old added another epic chapter to it by scoring a game-winning goal in the 88th minute for FC Dallas as they downed Real Salt Lake 2-1.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.