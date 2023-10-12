Photo via Colorado Rapids

[Note: We posted this scouting report last week ahead of the originally scheduled date of the game between FC Dallas and Colorado. We’ve updated a few spots where needed.]

The home finale is here for FC Dallas as they host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night in Frisco.

The Rapids are coming off a pretty embarrassing loss last weekend in Houston when the Dynamo downed the already-eliminated Rapids 5-1.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up three points at home Saturday night against their old rivals.

Key Player: Connor Ronan

Ronan has scored (1) or assisted (9) on 10 of the Rapids' 18 goals since the beginning of May.

Key Matchup: Andrew Gutman vs Ema Twumasi

We saw in the previous meeting between FC Dallas and Colorado how dangerous Gutman can be on the wings from his defensive position. Dallas struggled in that meeting to contain Gutman, and the defender was able to get forward into the attack a lot.

Quick Notes:

Recent run against FC Dallas: Colorado has won four of its last five meetings with FC Dallas, including the last two in a row, with all four wins coming at home. The Rapids last won three in a row over Dallas in 2000-01, though they'll need to win in Dallas to do so, something they haven't done in their last eight visits in all competitions (D3 L5).

Down and out: The Rapids have lost 10 straight away matches in all competitions, being outscored 30—6 in those games. Colorado’s club record road losing streak in all competitions is 11 matches from 2016 to 2017, with the 11th loss in that run coming at FC Dallas.

Away in 2023: The Rapids only have five total wins this season, but two of them did come away at Kansas City and LA. Their last road win was against the Galaxy back in May.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Sidnei Tavares (illness), Alex Gersbach (adductor tendon surgery), Aboubacar Keita (lower body), Jack Price (Achilles), William Yarbrough (knee surgery), Max (removed from team activities)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Potential Lineup:

Following the firing of Robin Fraser, the Rapids continue to use a 4-3-2-1 formation, though it will look a bit different than when these two squared off back in July.

Illic; Anderson, Abubakar, Maxsø, Gutman; Bassett, Ronan; Harris, Rubio, Nicholson, Navarro

Keys To Three Points over Colorado