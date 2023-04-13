FC Dallas welcomes Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake this Saturday to Toyota Stadium for their first meeting of the 2023 season.

In RSL’s last trip to Toyota Stadium, the teams drew 1-1. Alan Velasco scored an early goal for FCD, but it was Anderson Julio’s 69th-minute equalizer that salvaged points for a visiting Utah side.

RSL is coming off a big win last weekend over Charlotte FC. The win ended a four-game losing streak for RSL and helped boost them back up the Western Conference standings.

Key Player: Jefferson Savarino