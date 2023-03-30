Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas looks to rebound this weekend when they host the Portland Timbers on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

The Timbers are currently off to a bit of a rocky start to the 2023 season, as they’ve gone 1-3-1 to begin the season, with the lone draw coming last weekend at home against the LA Galaxy.

Portland enters this weekend also looking for their first regular season road win in Frisco since the 2014 season, with hopes that they don’t continue the three-year trend of losing 4-1 at Toyota Stadium.