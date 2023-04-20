Photo via NYCFC

FC Dallas travels to Queens to take on New York City FC at Citi Field on Saturday evening.

This is the lone regular season matchup between the two squads in 2023, and FC Dallas is looking for their first win against NYCFC since 2015. It will also mark the first visit for FC Dallas to Citi Field, the secondary home of the Cityzens this season (normally, their games are at Yankee Stadium).

Key Player: Santiago Rodriguez