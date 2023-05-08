Casey Gower via Broadway Sports Media

FC Dallas looks to advance to the next round of the 2023 US Open Cup on Wednesday when they travel to Tennessee to face Nashville SC.

Nashville advanced to the Round of 32 a couple of weeks ago with a 1-0 win over USL-Championship side San Antonio FC.

Here is our preview of Nashville, what we might expect out of them and what FC Dallas needs to do to advance to the Round of 16.

Key Player: Hany Mukhtar

The reigning MLS MVP had a hat trick this past weekend against the Chicago Fire. Even if he doesn’t play the full 90 in this one, he’ll be a threat that FC Dallas has to find a way to neutralize.

Key Matchup: Fafa Picault vs Marco Farfan

The rotation of both squads may depend on this potential matchup, but Picault always enjoyed playing against FC Dallas during his days in Houston. His speed will be a big asset for Nashville as Dallas will need to counter it with speed of their own.

Quick Notes:

Stout defense continues - Through 11 games in MLS, Nashville has only given up six goals. They’re on a historical pace at the moment in that department, one that could rival last year’s Philadelphia Union squad that only gave up 26 goals in a 34-game season.

Possession won’t kill you - Nashville averages between 35-40% of the possession in a game this season in games they win. Historically, in their 102 regular season matches in MLS, they’ve only won the possession battle 29 times. And of those 29 matches, they’ve won only nine games.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Nick DePuy (Lower Body Injury)

Questionable: Randall Leal (Lower Body Injury), Sean Davis (Lower Body Injury), Teal Bunbury (Lower Body Injury), Walker Zimmerman (groin strain)

Potential Lineup:

Rotation could be the name of the game for Nashville, but they typically use a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-5-1. In their previous round win over San Antonio, Gary Smith used a 3-5-2 look.

Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Lukas MacNaughton, Laurence Wyke; Jan Gregous, Dax McCarty; Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Fafà Picault; Jacob Shaffleburg

Keys To Advance