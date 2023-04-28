Jerome Miron - USA Today

The tenth game of the 2023 season is upon us here as FC Dallas remains on the road this weekend for the second straight week when they take on Minnesota United.

The two sides met earlier this season in the 2023 opener, where Minnesota was able to get revenge on FC Dallas for knocking them out of the playoffs a year ago with a 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Loons have lost three straight games after opening the season with a five-game unbeaten run.

Key Player: Sang Bin Jeong