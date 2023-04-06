Photo via Inter Miami CF

FC Dallas looks to pick up their first road win of the 2023 season on Saturday evening as they travel to South Florida to battle Inter Miami.

This will be just the third meeting between the two squads since Inter Miami joined MLS at the start of the 2020 season. It will also be the first meeting between them in Florida. Dallas avoided defeat in each of the first two meetings, both in Texas, winning 2-1 in October 2020 and drawing 1-1 in July 2022.

After starting the 2023 season with two straight wins, The Herons have gone on to lose four straight. Part of that is due to injuries, and the other may come down to bad luck or a roster that is still dealing with the effects of an MLS rules sanction.