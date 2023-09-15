While several Major League Soccer teams were active in this year’s summer transfer window, FC Dallas surprised many by signing a Spanish La Liga veteran in midfielder Asier Illarramendi.

The veteran came to Frisco after spending the majority of his career with Real Sociedad where he appeared in 167 games and scored 11 goals for the Basques club.

His pedigree was notable and worth hyping up. After all, he had previously won a UEFA Champions League title, a Copa del Rey title and a Club World Cup title, all with Real Madrid.

Since arriving in Frisco in August, the veteran has been able to appear in three games for his new side, including a start two weeks ago against Atlanta United. The sample size may still be a bit thin on Illarramendi in an FC Dallas uniform, but the eyeball test suggests he is fitting in quite well with his new team.