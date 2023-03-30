FC Dallas looks to begin a new month this weekend as the calendar has turned to spring. We’ll have five games on the schedule in April as we begin to see things pick up here this season. Three of the games are away from home, with two coming against Eastern Conference opponents.

Let’s dive into how we think this upcoming month will go.

Portland Timbers - home - April 1

This weekend we start with one of the two home games for the month. Portland is heavily banged up at the moment, with several key players potentially out for Saturday’s game. The last couple of visits by the Timbers have also gone extremely well for FCD, with some big blowouts.

Inter Miami - away - April 8

FCD gets a trip to South Beach…or umm, Fort Lauderdale rather, as they take on the Herrons. So far in 2023, Miami is one of those teams that looks pretty solid one week and then pretty terrible the next. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, so it will be interesting to see if that turns into a four-game streak this weekend ahead of our clash with them.

Real Salt Lake - home - April 15

The last home game of the month is against another conference foe in RSL. Just like Miami, RSL has been hot and cold this season, though mostly cold. Just like Miami, they too have a three-game losing streak going on at the moment that included a blowout last weekend at home against expansion side St. Louis.

New York City FC - away - April 22

The run of struggling opponents comes to an end the following week when FCD heads to the Big Apple to face NYCFC on the weird narrow field at Yankee Stadium. I tend to ask myself every season if NYCFC is good or not. Half of the time, I’m not sold on them, and then the other half, they are pretty stacked and do well. This season feels like they’re not one to buy just yet.

Minnesota United - away - April 30

Last and certainly not least is the trip to Minnesota to close out the month. This will be the first time this season that we see an opponent that we’ve already played. FC Dallas struggled to really create chances in the season opener against the Loons, so the trip up to St. Paul will be a nice redemption story.

Outlook

Out of the gate here, six points have to happen from the two home games. They’re against teams you historically do well against at Toyota Stadium, so there is no need to lay an egg there.

The three road games are tricky, to say the least. I think five points would be a positive outcome from this month away from home, but three points wouldn’t be the worst either, provided those are three draws. Miami and Minnesota still feel like games that they should win, though, but as we all know, a lot can happen between now and then.

What is your expected point total from this month? Let’s discuss it below.