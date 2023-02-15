Apple and MLS announce talent pairings and programming
Fans can also enjoy “MLS 360,” the new live whip-around show on match days, as well as “MLS Countdown” pregame coverage and the postgame show “MLS Wrap-Up".
The closer we get to the start of the 2023 regular season, the more details we see come out from Major League Soccer and Apple on their new streaming platform, MLS Season Pass.
On Wednesday, Apple and Major League Soccer shared their live event production plan for MLS Season Pass and talent pairings for the upcoming season.
According to the press releas…
