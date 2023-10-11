FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera and defender Nolan Norris have been named to the 2023 U.S. Pan American squad to be celebrated in Santiago, Chile, from October 22 - November 5, 2023, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced this week.



The defensive duo is set to compete against the best countries in North, Central and South America, matching up against Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Mexico and Uruguay.

This isn’t the first international call-up for Carerra in 2023; he represented the United States in the U-20 World Cup earlier this year. After signing as a Homegrown in 2022, Carerra has been the main goalkeeper for FC Dallas’ MLS Next Pro side, North Texas SC. He registered three clean sheets this season, allowing 29 goals, making 71 saves and recording a 71% save rate.

Norris saw his 2023 season split between both FC Dallas and North Texas SC. He made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City. A constant figure with North Texas SC, Norris has featured 23 times for the MLS NEXT Pro side in two seasons. Norris was part of the U.S. U-19 team that won the Slovenia Nations Cup in September 2022.