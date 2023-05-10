Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera has been named to the final Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team roster for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup running from May 20 to June 11 in Argentina.



The 19-year old Carrera is currently with the U-20s in Buenos Aires for a week to prepare for the tournament before traveling on Monday, May 15, to San Juan, which will host all three of the U.S. group stage matches.

The USA kicks off Group B play on Saturday, May 20, against Ecuador, faces Fiji on Tuesday, May 23 and closes the group stage vs. Slovakia on Friday, May 26. All three matches kick off at 1PM CT and will be shown on FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms.

FC Dallas Homegrown defender Justin Che is also on the final U.S. U-20 roster for the U-20 World Cup. He is currently on loan with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The Dallas native has contributed with one goal and an assist in 24 appearances for Hoffenheim II. He’s made three appearances for the first team, making his Bundesliga debut on March 19, 2022 against Hertha.

Former FC Dallas Academy player Jonathan Gomez will also join Carrera and Che on the final roster that is led by former FC Dallas assistant coach Mikey Varas (2019-21).



Carrera and Che are the seventh and eighth FC Dallas Homegrowns to be called up to a U-20 World Cup roster, joining Kellyn Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo, Danny Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez, Paxton Pomykal and Brandon Servania.

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; U-20 CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)



GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alexander Borto (Fulham/ENG; South Plainfield, N.J.; 2/0), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.; 5/0)



DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim/GER; Dallas, Texas; 6/0), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 10/1), 2-Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.; 13/1), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.; 11/0), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad/ESP; Keller, Texas; 6/0), 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.; 5/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.; 2/0)



MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.; 10/0), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.; 16/4), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.; 16/2), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.; 12/1), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 5/3), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska; 4/0), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas; 3/1)



FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.; 7/2), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.; 6/2), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 15/7), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.; 3/0)