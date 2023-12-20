Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The full 2024 FC Dallas schedule is out! The club will begin their campaign on February 24 at home against former boss Luchi Gonzalez and the San Jose Earthquakes. They’ll wrap up the regular season with a home match against old MLS rivals Sporting KC on Decision Day.

Below is the full schedule:

Schedule Notes:

July 4 - For the first time since 2019, FC Dallas will play its 4th of July match on a Thursday.

Block off the summer for the Leagues Cup - Love it or hate it, Leagues Cup is back again. Kicking off Friday, July 26 with the tournament final on Sunday, August 25, 2024, the official Concacaf tournament will maintain its three berths to Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion qualifying directly to the Round of 16.

Copa Tejas - The games with Austin and Houston come early in the year. FC Dallas will get to host Austin FC twice, while only playing Houston with a home and away. So yeah, Copa Tejas will once again be weird.

Limited games against Eastern Conference teams - Just as we’ve seen for the last several years, FC Dallas will only have a small set of games against Eastern Conference teams.

International windows - The FIFA windows will break up the schedule a bit during the year with the obvious windows breaking up the fall months a bit right before the playoffs. MLS will play through the March window with some games falling in the June and September windows.

Mostly Saturdays - Dallas plays 26 matches on Saturday with 14 of them at Toyota Stadium. FCD will play five matches on Wednesday, two on Sunday, and one on Thursday.

No Messi - We had our fun in the Leagues Cup last year, but there will be no Lionel Messi visit to Frisco in 2024. Unless it is the Leagues Cup again.

What games are you looking forward to the most? Are there any road trips that you are planning? Let’s discuss it all below.