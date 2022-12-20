Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It is that time once again to mark your calendars! Today, Major League Soccer revealed the full 2023 schedule. FC Dallas will see their 34-game slate take off on Saturday, February 25, 2023, when they host Minnesota United.

Below is the full schedule:

2023 FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, Feb. 25 MINNESOTA UNITED 7…