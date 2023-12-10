Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue with veteran midfielder Sebastian Lletget.

Lletget came to Dallas last summer in a deal with the New England Revolution. He immediately impacted the team and earned himself a new contract for 2023 and beyond. But injuries derailed his 2023 season in a big way, as he only appeared in 19 games, with 15 starts.

Stat breakdown

Lletget struggled to stay healthy in 2023, and his stats reflect that. He didn’t score any goals and only was able to add in three assists, his lowest total since the 2018 season.

When he was healthy, you did see how important he could be to the squad in the attack. His passing figures are always some of the best on the team, especially in progressing the ball further up the field. He also puts players in good positions to score, with 13 key passes this season.

Highlight

He didn’t score in league play, but during the club’s League Cup run, he did manage to get on the scoresheet twice. Sadly he would get hurt again after the Leagues Cup and struggle to find his way back until the playoff series with Seattle.

What can we expect from him in 2024?

First, he must be healthy for the long run next season. Second, all of his off-the-field issues in his personal life (notice how we didn’t bring that up until now) are hopefully behind him, too.

Getting those things out of the way will go a long way for him. From there, if he can get back to appearing in 25-30 games, with 20 being starts, that will also be an improvement. We also have to consider that he’s not a high-scoring player; he never has been professionally speaking.

Photo via FC Dallas

Final thoughts

FC Dallas took a gamble on Lletget in 2022, and it worked, but it quickly flamed out in 2023. Injuries are easy to pin on his issues this season, but I think the off-the-field stuff with his fiance, Becky G, was a large part of why he struggled this season. If you believe the reports online that they’ve sorted out their issues, then maybe, just maybe, things will recover in 2024. We have to remember these guys are human, and personal stuff can, in fact, get in the way of professional achievements.

I do think Lletget has a solid place in Dallas. He appears to be a good locker room guy and someone that a lot of younger players can look up to both on and off the field. Let’s hope we’re getting more out of him next season.