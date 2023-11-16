Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue today with another newcomer to the team from the summer transfer window, Canadian international Liam Fraser.

Fraser had previous experience with head coach Nico Estevez due to their time in Columbus a couple of seasons ago. That familiarity helped Fraser get onto the field a bit faster than some might have anticipated when the former Toronto Homegrown signed with the team.

Stat breakdown

Fraser only appeared in 10 matches, five of those being starts. Just like Illarramendi, Fraser wasn’t a guy who contributed on the stat sheet, but his ability on and off the ball did help FC Dallas defensively.

He averaged a solid 86% passing percentage during his seven regular season match appearances. He only committed three fouls in those regular season appearances as well.

Highlight

Yeah, with the limited appearances and lack of offensive help, there really isn’t a clip we can snag of Fraser for this recap. Hopefully next year.

Will he be back in 2024?

Fraser received a similar contract to Illarramendi when he signed in the summer. I called it a short-term rental at the time, and with his option available for 2024, you do have to expect if that is picked up, he’ll make more than his current $157,750 salary.

I keep going back and forth on this one, though. While he had some good moments in the playoffs, Estevez constantly would say he wants to see more confidence and aggression on the ball from him going forward into the attack.

Photo via Mike Brooks

Final thoughts

Going into this season, I really wanted FC Dallas to sign a big-time #6. A true defensive midfield destroyer, and in the end, we got guys like Fraser and Illarramendi to help supplement what we already had in Facundo Quignon (after the club also traded Edwin Cerrillo to LA).

As much as I would still love a #6 brought in this winter, I’m more than happy with what we got out of Fraser and Illarramendi in the midfield. Fraser, in particular, really seemed to gel well down the stretch when he was tasked with being the #6 in the midfield. He’s not going to appear on the stat sheet in a big way in terms of goals or assists, but that isn’t what he is there for anyway.

I’ve moved on from that DP-level #6 thought (it should be a #10 or #9 this winter, but I will dive into that thought at a later date). As for Fraser, I think the rental was wise and we should see an extension into next season.