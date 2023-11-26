Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue with rookie fullback/winger Herbert Endeley.

The rookie from Indiana split his time between FC Dallas and North Texas SC in 2023.

Stat breakdown

With FC Dallas, he appeared during the string of games that saw the roster estimated with injuries. He started two matches and appeared in eight total for 209 minutes.

With North Texas, he saw a lot of playing time in 17 total appearances. He started 16 of those matches and finished tied for third in scoring with four goals. He also added two assists as well.

Highlight

It may be a tad tough to watch from Instagram, but this was one of Endeley’s four goals with NTSC in the season finale win over Austin.

Will he be back in 2024?

It is probably fair to say that Endeley would have seen more minutes down the stretch had Dante Sealy not returned to Frisco in the summer. Sealy quickly found favor with head coach Nico Estevez, while Endeley saw his final couple of months with North Texas SC.

The tough part for Endeley, another Homegrown on loan, will likely return in 2024 and gobble up his spot again when Colin Smith comes back. Endeley is on the bottom part of the roster and could see his option picked up due to it not counting toward the salary cap, but I think FC Dallas will likely move on from the rookie. He’ll be another guy who will thrive in USL-Championship though.

Photo via FC Dallas

Final thoughts

I kept wanting to see more of Endeley this season, but I will admit, I forgot all about him once the team returned to action from the Leagues Cup. Newcomers to the roster and guys like Sam Junqua or Sealy stepping up their game really did make me forget about our rookie from Indiana.

FC Dallas could easily retain him in hopes that he’ll progress a bit more with North Texas next season. In a way, I don’t see any harm in that, but it would mean that it is a roster spot that could go to someone else. With Smith returning from his Birmingham loan, spending more effort getting him minutes in 2024 makes more sense. Endeley just ends up being the odd man out.