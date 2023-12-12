Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue with U22 signing Geovane Jesus.

While he showed a lot of promise early in the year, injuries played a big factor in his first season with FC Dallas. He was part of the group of players who missed some time in the late spring, and then his season came to a crashing end early when he picked up an ACL injury in early September during training.

Stat breakdown

In 2023, Jesus appeared in 19 games with 11 starts. He assisted on two goals and provided 11 shots. For a fullback, Jesus did well in getting into the attack along the right side of the field.

On the defensive side of things, Jesus showed a lot of promise as one of the club’s more reliable defenders. He had an ability to close down whomever he was defending with pace, clear out balls in the penalty box, or block shots.

Highlight

Despite the four shots on goal in 2023, Jesus didn’t score any, but he picked up two assists, including this one to Facundo Quignon against Portland in April.

Loading video

What can we expect from him in 2024?

First of all, let’s hope he can recover quickly from this ACL injury. Those are tough to overcome. He’ll likely be out until at least June, but getting himself back in terms of game fitness will likely take a bit more time as well.

If we’re able to see him play in 10 games next season, that would be huge.

Photo via FC Dallas

Final thoughts

Jesus was definitely a bright star for FC Dallas when he first came on for the team at the beginning of the year. He found his way into the lineup and managed to keep it when he wasn’t hurt. His health is going to be a big thing to keep watch over in the coming year or two. FC Dallas has him locked up through 2026 at the moment, so they’ve invested a lot in him, but he has to be healthy in order for it all to work.

In a way, I wouldn’t risk him too much next year if he can recover from his ACL surgery and get back into peak game fitness before the final playoff push, then great. But we’ve seen players return from these types of injuries too soon and struggle to find their way in the past. Hopefully, FC Dallas will take the slow approach with him and get him ready more for 2025.