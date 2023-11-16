Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue with the last defensive midfielder on the roster, Facundo Quignon.

Quignon started the season as a rotating option for head coach Nico Estevez in the midfield alongside Edwin Cerrillo. But as the season progressed, injuries popped up for the veteran, and he missed most of the season's final month and the playoff series with Seattle.

Stat breakdown

Quignon is pretty steady on the ball, but he does turn the ball over a decent bit in the midfield. Yet, he does well at recovering from that to be one of the higher tacklers on the roster in 2023. In 2023, his passing percentage dropped from around 88% in 2022 down to 83%.

Highlight

Unlike most defensive midfielders, Quignon does actually kick in a few goals or assists. He had two goals in 2023, one in the Leagues Cup against Miami and another at home against Portland.

Will he be back in 2024?

He’s not cheap. That almost $900k salary is tough to swallow when you factor in how well Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser played down the stretch. My gut tells me the club will pass on Quignon’s option and spend more of that money on Illarramendi in 2024.

Final thoughts

I do like Quignon and think he’s been a quality guy in the locker room for the club over the last couple of seasons. Being one of the veterans, he does provide some leadership for some of the younger Latin American players on the roster.

The one bonus for him going into next year will be the fact that he should have his green card by then. That is a big ticket item for an expensive foreign player to have in this league, as he will not occupy one of the club’s international roster slots. Maybe that helps him stay here for one more season. I wouldn’t oppose it, but I do like the idea of going younger and cheaper, too.