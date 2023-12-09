Our 2023 FC Dallas player recaps continue with right back Ema Twumasi.

Twumasi completed his sixth season with FC Dallas. Like so many of his teammates, injuries were a part of his season in 2023 as he saw his games play go from 31 in 2022 down to 23. On the flip side, Twumasi scored his first professional goal this season and added two assists.

Stat breakdown

After three seasons of being one of the main starters at right back, we have learned what we’re going to get out of Twumasi. He’s going to provide solid defensive cover and occasionally give you a bit of a boost down the wing on the offensive side of things. I do feel that his passing stats go unnoticed by many, though, and his passing competition proves that. On the other hand, he’s not one to progress the ball forward enough from his passing, most of his passes tend to be direct or back to another defender or a goalkeeper.

Highlight

Everyone was getting in on the action against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. This was an excellent finish by Twumasi.

What can we expect from him in 2024?

With Geovane Jesus expected to be out until at least June or July, Twumasi is going to have to find a way to remain healthy for most of the 2024 season. If he can get back to his 2022 health, that will go a long way in making sure he is a regular starter again until Jesus is healthy to split time with him.

Photo via Mike Brooks

Final thoughts

I’d love to see the club go out and get another right back, similar to what they did at the beginning of the year to snag Sam Junqua to help provide cover for Marco Farfan on the left side of the defense. Maybe that will be Dante Sealy pitching in from time to time, or possibly Isaiah Parker (though he had a pretty quiet 2023 altogether while on loan in San Antonio).

Still, we know what we’re getting out of Twumasi. At times, it is enough, but he struggles against some teams that press high up the pitch (he’s not the only Dallas defender who struggles there). I do think he contributes well with Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha and Farfan or Junqua to make one of the more underrated defensive groups in MLS.