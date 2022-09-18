FC Dallas clinches playoff spot with 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas is going back to the MLS Cup Playoffs. On Saturday, they tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 and got some help in some other games across MLS to secure their return trip to the playoffs.

Entering the match, FC Dallas had nine different scenarios that could see them clinch a playoff spot. FC Dallas found their ticket was punched thanks to Real Salt Lake losing 2-1 to FC Cincinnati and the Seattle Sounders dropping their game 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps earlier in the day.

After some messy shots in the opening 15 minutes of the match for both sides, Dallas got a little lucky with their first goal as Jader Obrian scored his second goal of the season. Marco Farfan found the ball near the corner of the left side of the field, he then played a ball into the penalty box that Paul Arriola dummied to allow Obrian to take the shot.

San Jose was able to tie the game up eight minutes later thanks to a penalty kick from Jeremy Emobisse. Marco Farfan was whistled for a handball after the ball took a deflection.

FC Dallas did end the match with ten men as Arriola picked up a red card for a swinging elbow on Jamiro Monteiro in the 83rd minute. FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez was able to go to his bench to debut Bernard Kamungo for the final minutes of the match, which could be a player that could fill in during Arriola’s suspension.

Instant reaction: It wasn’t pretty, but we knew going into San Jose that it wouldn’t be. The Quakes love to play the chaos card at home and they definitely did so in this one at times. They do a good job of forcing your defense to be uncomfortable in their defensive end but they did show they are also easy to counter against. Had some shots been a bit more on target, this one would have gone drastically different. Still, the playoff spot has been clinched, which is important. Next, we need to see a home game clinched as well. FC Dallas has two games left against teams that either have been eliminated from contention (Sporting KC) or could be by the time we play them (Colorado).

Man of the Match: Give it to the goal scorer on the night, Obrian.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the international break that will begin here in the coming days. FC Dallas will host a friendly next weekend against Tigres UANL before resuming MLS play in two weeks at Colorado.