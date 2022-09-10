Two late goals lift FC Dallas 2-1 over 10-man LAFC

FC Dallas keeps pace near the top of the Western Conference as they downed LAFC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jesus Ferreira tied the club’s all-time regular season goal-scoring mark with his 17th and 18th goals of the season in the win. Both goals came off set pieces in the second half within minutes of each other.

Paul Arriola played Ferreira on a quick restart in the 77th minute to tie the match up and then Ferreria scored a beauty of his own minutes later from the opposite side of the penalty box.

FC Dallas had a man advantage in the match for nearly 85 minutes as former full-back Ryan Hollingshead was shown a red card after a video review of DOGSO situation involving Arriola. In the 9th minute, Nkosi Tafari played a long ball from his penalty box to the run of Arriola behind the LAFC defense. Just as Arriola was set to shoot the ball on goal, Hollingshead clipped him from behind.

FC Dallas was chasing the game in the entire second half despite the man advantage. LAFC broke the deadlock right before halftime on a goal from Cristian Arango. Giorgio Chiellini chipped a ball over the Dallas defense to the run of Arango who cleverly chipped a shot over Paes.

For now, FC Dallas remains in third place in the Western Conference after 31 games played. Thanks to a result in Seattle, FC Dallas is now just two points back of Austin FC for second place.

Instant Reaction: This game felt like it was going to just be ‘one of those nights’ that nothing truly went FC Dallas’ way. The red card was good but the goal right before halftime gave LAFC the ability to sit nine guys in their defensive end and just wait for a quick counter-attack. Thankfully, FC Dallas didn’t let up as they kept pushing for chances on goal and it seemed like they had one before the two Ferreira goals with Arriola finding the back of the net but was called offside. That momentum was what the club needed to push for the equalizer and then the game-winner.

Man of the match: Ferreira with his two goals to help save the match is the easy call here.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road to take on the San Jose Earthquakes next Saturday.