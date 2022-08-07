Stoppage-time goal helps salvage point for FC Dallas against the Portland Timbers

Talk about leaving it late. FC Dallas managed to escape their two-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest with a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

In the 10th minute of extra time, Jesus Ferreira helped set up the game-tying goal as he whipped in a ball into the penalty box that Diego Chara tried to clear but instead managed to beat his own goalkeeper.

The game nearly looked like it was going to end scoreless but for the third straight week, FC Dallas keeper Maarten Paes had to face a penalty kick after view review found that Matt Hedges had a handball in the penalty box. Four minutes into the extra time, Paes managed to make a save on the penalty but he couldn’t make the second save on the rebound that Marvin Loria put away.

Instant reaction: The amount of penalty kicks given up in recent weeks is starting to not look great on this team, even if Paes is starting to find ways to save them. Still, I thought going into this two-game road trip to the Northwest, where FC Dallas was going to have to play on turf, that getting at least a point was doable and needed. They managed to achieve that too. If you look at other results on the night, this draw actually keeps FC Dallas in the top four in the Western Conference.

Lastly, seeing Nico Estevez go kind of bonkers in celebration after the game-tying goal was a moment that felt needed as well. He’s usually so reserved on the sidelines, so seeing some emotion like that is great.

Man of the Match: Paes was huge on this night for FC Dallas, making several big stops to keep the game level.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Following this wild week in the Northwest, FC Dallas returns home to rest up a bit before they host the San Jose Earthquakes next Saturday.