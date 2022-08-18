FC Dallas remains hot at home by beating the Philadelphia Union 1-0

FC Dallas took down one of the league’s best teams on Wednesday night in beating the Philadelphia Union 1-0.

Jesus Ferreira scored his 15th goal of the season, and the team extended their home winning streak to three games in the process.

The Union didn’t make it easy on FC Dallas to begin the game. The visitors pushed the Dallas back line into some simple mistakes in the first ten minutes, causing Maarten Paes to make a couple of big stops.

Once FC Dallas managed to calm things down, the attack took over. In the 34th minute, Paul Arriola dashed forward on the right wing and then found Ferreira darting into the penalty box. Ferreira took one clever touch off his left foot to beat a defender before firing his shot past Andre Blake for the game’s lone goal.

Unlike previous 1-0 leads that were given up late by FC Dallas, the club’s defense was able to be stout and limit the Union’s chances on goal to just three in the match.

Instant reaction: Could this be the biggest win of the season? I think so. The Union are a really good team and a tough one to crack in the back. They were giving up less than a goal a game going into this one and the fact that FC Dallas was able to find their way through their defense is impressive to see. You also have to give credit to the back line for staying resolute in this one and not bending late in the match when the Union were pouring on the pressure again. A month ago, this game would have ended in a draw but instead, the mentality of this group has shifted in the right direction. While FC Dallas doesn’t have games in hand at the moment on anyone in the Western Conference, they’ve at least picked up points where they should have as of late.

Man of the match: Give it to Jesus here for his goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club gets back out on the road as they visit Nashville SC for the first time in their new place on Sunday evening.