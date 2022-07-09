FC Dallas picks up a 2-2 draw in a wild match with the Houston Dynamo

The battle for El Capitan is in the books for FC Dallas as they picked up a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on a game that saw close to 14 extra minutes played in the second half.

With the draw, FC Dallas claims the Texas Derby crown thanks to a win over Houston earlier this season. The result also sees FC Dallas move to the top of the Copa Tejas standings as well, with the deciding game coming against Austin next weekend.

FC Dallas broke the deadlock from a corner kick in the 25th minute. Velasco delivered a perfect ball to the head of Matt Hedges who scored his 18th career goal.

Houston poured on the pressure in the second half as they looked for the equalizer. In the 69th minute they finally found the back of the net as rookie Thor Úlfarsson finished a scramble in front of the net after a quick corner kick was taken. Hector Herrera kept the ball in play as he crossed it back in front of the net where Ulfarsson was there to finish it.

Houston nearly took the lead in the 82nd minute off another corner kick. Daniel Steres tried to head a through ball, but after a video review, Fafa Picault was caught in an offside position.

Three minutes into stoppage time, Jader Obrian got in behind the Houston defense thanks to a great through ball from Brandon Servania. The ball from Obrian deflected off a Houston defender right to the path of Ferreira who scored his 11th of the season.

Houston tied the game up in the 101st minute on a easy finish from Teenage Hadebe at close range as Paes failed to save a shot from Darwin Quintero.

Instant reaction: I think to say this game was drunk may be an understatement. Wild goals. Video review. Stupid fans throwing stuff onto the field. Also, playing in 100 degree weather probably added to it. For the first time in a few years, this felt like a rivalry again.

But overall, this is a disappointing result that saw FC Dallas give up the lead not once, but twice. There were chances late to seal it that didn’t come and once again the defense was caught flat on both goals. Now we head into a busy two game week at home where we could be without some players like Marco Farfan (concussion and yellow card accumulation), Brandon Servania (red card) and Facundo Quignon (yellow card accumulation). Man, there is a lot to unpack from this one.

Man of the Match: Ferreira just steps up more in these games with Houston. Shame he couldn’t have sealed it before the second Houston goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The games continue to come up fast for Nico Estévez as FC Dallas takes on the defending MLS Cup champions, New York City FC.