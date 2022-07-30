FC Dallas downs the LA Galaxy 1-0

FC Dallas remained in the win column for the second week in a row as they downed the LA Galaxy 1-0.

The win was the second straight shutout for the club, which helps them finish the night tied on points for third place in the Western Conference with Minnesota (note: RSL’s pending result could change that).

FC Dallas broke the deadlock in the first 10 minutes on a goal from Franco Jara. The Galaxy cleared the ball out of their defensive end where Jose Martinez found Marco Farfan on the left side. The fullback played a great ball through the Galaxy defense to the run of Jara who calmly beat LA keeper Jonathan Bond for his third goal of the season.

FC Dallas pressed for a second goal before halftime and nearly found one from the most unlikely source. On a corner kick in the 41st minute, Jara missed a chance at a bicycle kick but his miss led to Jose Martinez attempting one of his own that would rip off the crossbar and out of play.

LA nearly was able to pull one back in the 65th minute on a penalty kick by Dejan Joveljic. Javier Hernandez collided with Jose Martinez in the penalty box to set up the chance. Joveljic took the penalty and Maarten Paes was able to dive and keep the game in Dallas’ favor.

Instant Reaction: There we’re certainly moments that FC Dallas had to put this one away early, but a win is a win right now for this group. You certainly take what you can get at this point in the season. Seeing that it is the second straight shutout, that also has to help instill some confidence back into that group that was struggling for the better part of this summer.

But let’s marvel at this pass from Farfan one more time:

You’ll find Franco Jara is full of surprises. pic.twitter.com/61skxuyDac — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 31, 2022

Man of the Match: It has to be Paes for coming up big on the penalty and on a couple of other saves.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The next week sees FC Dallas go back out on the road for two games in the Pacific Northwest, starting with a Tuesday night game against Seattle.