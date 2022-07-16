FC Dallas gives up lead late to draw Austin FC 1-1

Copa Tejas is heading to Austin this year as FC Dallas gave up a lead late in a 1-1 draw with Austin FC.

The Verde only needed a draw to capture this year’s Copa Tejas following their win over Houston earlier in the week. The result for FC Dallas was another one in a long line of games that has now pushed their winless streak to seven games.

After dealing with some early pressure from Austin in the opening minutes of the game, FC Dallas settled down and began to control the possession and chances in the first half with the best coming in the seventh minute as both Paul Arriola and Matt Hedges had and attempt off a corner kick that hit off the back post.

FC Dallas finally broke the deadlock right before halftime as Alan Velasco lead a counter attack that saw him have a give and go with Jesus Ferreira. The Dallas Homegrown found space in the penalty box to lay it off to Arriola who calmly finished the game’s first goal.

Ferreira and Velasco nearly doubled the lead in the 69th minute on another counter attack. Dallas had a two on one situation but the ball would get tipped over and out for a corner kick.

Austin found their equalizer in the 79th minute on a quick strike after a poor defensive clearance by Nanu. Diego Fagúndez found himself open on the left side of the penalty box and he was able to beat Maarten Paes at the far post.

Instant reaction: This crap feeling you have is mutual. FC Dallas continues to look good in stretches but struggles at maintaining the lead late and more importantly not coughing up bad mistakes in the defensive third. It was also another game that saw the starting defensive pairing of Matt Hedges and Jose Martinez not finish the game together as Martinez came off midway in the second half with an injury. Austin was able to target his sub Nkosi Tafari’s side and Nanu’s poor passing in the back helped Austin come away with a point that I don’t think they truly wouldn’t have gotten had that one mistake not been made.

Man of the match: Easy pick for me, Paul Arriola.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club leaves Texas for the first time this month as they head to Utah next Saturday to take on Real Salt Lake.