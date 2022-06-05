North Texas SC Defeat Colorado Rapids 2 Once Again

North Texas SC defeated the Colorado Rapids 2 3-1 at the University of Denver Stadium.

In a game boasting a stream as rough as the pitch, an early slip by Lucas Bartlett allowed for the Rapids to take an early lead. A mistake that coach Pah-Modou Kah credited as a product of their game plan.

Shortly after North Texas responded with a goal of their own.

Hope Avayevu cut onto his right foot and buried a shot into the top-right corner of the net. An absolute beauty of a shot from a tight angle.

Seven minutes into the match and the game was already tied 1-1.

After 30 minutes of dominating possession, another attack from Hope earned the team a penalty kick.

The eventual player of the game Bernard Kamungo comfortably tucked his shot into the bottom left corner. His sixth goal of the season, moving him up to second in league scoring behind Jack Lynn of Orlando City B.

Shortly after, North Texas almost scored once again if not for Blake Malone stopping a shot on his own goal line.

In the second half, a cross by North Texas would end up at the feet of Kamungo once again, who then misfired an attempt on goal. Nevertheless, the ball would end up at the feet of Collin Smith who managed to rocket the third goal past Colorado.

Smith’s goal was his first of the season as the defensive back made a move up to the wing for this match.

North Texas would go on to control the rest of the match, that is until Colorado earned a penalty kick in the 92nd minute.

87 minutes after their last shot on target, Colorado would finally get another opportunity to score.

Unfortunately for them, previously untested keeper Antonio Carrera would step up and save Darren Yapi’s penalty shot.

After the game coach Kah said, “It could have been 5, 6, or 7-1, but after we got the second goal we were a little bit sloppy. But we controlled the second half after we got the third goal.”

North Texas has also dominated on the defensive end of the ball this season and at the end of the game Kah spoke on seeing the game from different angles and the daily work that goes into preventing goals.

Blake Pope, who returned to the lineup this week, felt they were up to the challenge today.

“We were up to the challenge. We come in after going down a goal but had an amazing response. We came back and scored three unanswered goals and I couldn’t have asked for more from the team.” said Pope.

Another great performance for North Texas and another victory puts them at a league-best 4-0-1 on the road.

They’ll finally return home next Saturday against a new opponent, the Portland Timbers 2. Make sure to check-in for updates and catch that game on mlsnextpro.com as well.