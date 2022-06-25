FC Dallas picks up a 2-2 draw against Austin FC

After a disappointing effort a week ago at home, FC Dallas had possibly an equally disappointing effort on the road after going up two goals in the second half, only to drop points in a 2-2 draw with Austin FC.

Both teams traded chances in the first half but it was their stars in the second half that shined through to find the back of the net.

FC Dallas finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute as Paxton Pomykal put a hard shot in on goal that forced Brad Stuver to make a diving save that he pushed out to the feet of Paul Arriola. The veteran winger scored his eighth of the season without any issue.

Ten minutes later, second half substitute Brandon Servania was played into the penalty box by Alan Velasco. The Dallas Homegrown beat a defender and was able to fire a shot from close range at the new post to double the lead.

Austin found momentum and a goal on a counter attack from Sebastian Drussi in the 72nd minute. Moussa Djitté forced some poor play in the back from Jose Martinez and keeper Maarten Paes. He then played Drussi into the penalty box and the Austin Designed Player found his ninth goal of the season.

The hosts tied it up with five minutes to go in the match as Nick Lima got free on the right wing and then played a perfect ball into the run of Danny Hoesen who headed home the goal just minutes after coming into the game.

Instant Reaction: Games at Q2 Stadium are…wild to say the least. Last year we got a wild 5-3 game and this year we got another goal fest with this one. You definitely feel a bit stung by this result though as FC Dallas went up two goals in the second half but failed to maintain the lead as Austin pressed for goals and found them. Normally you have momentum with goals but give credit to Austin for finding momentum almost immediately after the Dallas goals. Still, a draw on the road is something to point to at the end of this, even if it doesn’t feel great.

Man of the Match: Let’s go with Arriola here as he continues to find the back of the net.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains on the road for the final game of June as they take on Western Conference leaders LAFC.