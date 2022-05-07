FC Dallas downs Seattle Sounders 2-0 to extend unbeaten run

FC Dallas extended their unbeaten run to eight games in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night as they downed the Seattle Sounders 2-0.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola continued their impressive form to start the season, as both picked up goals in this one to help down a Seattle team that had a heavily rotated lineup due to their Concacaf Champions League win this past week.

After a tight first 20 minutes, Seattle nearly found an early advantage on a breakaway from Leo Cho in the 24th minute. FC Dallas had a free kick in the Sounders’ defensive end that was blocked and cleared out where Ema Twumasi slipped on the turf and allowed Cho to get past him at midfield but Twumasi recovered and helped Maarten Paes force a bad shot that went wide.

FC Dallas finally made a breakthrough in the 65th minute as Ferreira scored his seventh goal of the season. Twumasi found the ball on the right wing and played the ball across the top of box where Arriola made a dummy run to allow Ferreira to be open in the box where he fired a shot past Stefan Cleveland.

The goal for Ferreira also saw him pass his father, David Ferreira, on the club’s all-time goal scoring list with his 25th goal.

The lead was doubled late in the match as Arriola was able to score his second of the season. Once again, FC Dallas pushed the ball up the right side of the pitch with a ball from Paxton Pomykal to Jader Obrian who then found Nanu open. The Portuguese full back crossed the ball perfectly to the back post were Arriola was able to volley home the second goal of the night.

Instant Reaction: This was certainly a game FC Dallas had to win, though it wasn’t necessarily a must-win. It seemed at times that this was going to be one of those nights that FC Dallas was going to come close a dozen times but not find the back of the net but thankfully that wasn’t the case in the end. It took a while for Ferreira to find himself in the attack but once he did, good things began to happen.

Man of the Match: Split it between Arriola and Ferreira. Sure, why not?

What’s next for FC Dallas: It will be a quick turnaround for FC Dallas as they get back into US Open Cup play on Tuesday night in Kansas City.