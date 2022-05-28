Second half surge from FC Dallas helps down Orlando City 3-1

FC Dallas picked up their second road win of the 2022 season on Saturday night as they downed Orlando City 3-1.

Paul Arriola kept his hot streak going as he scored a brace and extended his goal-scoring streak to five straight games for FC Dallas.

Orlando controlled the pace in the first half and it paid off as they pressed towards the end of the first half to earn several free kicks and corner kicks. In the third minute of stoppage time, a free kick by Mauricio Pereyra found its way to the back post where Ercan Kara headed the ball past Maarten Paes.

FC Dallas was able to finally respond in the 67th minute as Facundo Quignon picked off a ball in the midfield. The veteran midfield picked up substitute forward Franco Jara on the right side of the penalty box and he then crossed it to the back post where Arriola was able to get on the end for his sixth goal of the season.

Dallas was able to flip the game three minutes later as Jesus Ferreria sent a ball into the penalty box where Jara was able to get a cheeky chip over Pedro Gallese.

Arriola picked up his brace in the 84th minute as he took a defender on into the penalty box and then fired a low shot that beats Gallese at the far post.

Instant Reaction: The first half seemed like this was going to be another game that was going to be super frustrating for FC Dallas with the number of quality chances not going their way. Then the needless fouls late in the half which eventually led to their first goal, it just felt like it was going to be a long night in Florida.

But credit to Nico Estevez for making the changes when he did to bring in Franco Jara and shift Jesus Ferreira into the middle of the midfield to help shift some things around. As Orlando shifted numbers forward, FC Dallas did an excellent job of finding chances on the counterattack. As rough as the last couple of games were, the final 30 minutes or so in this one really made up for it. This is an excellent way to head into an international break if you are Estevez and company.

Man of the Match: Two good choices here for me between Arriola and his two goals or Ferreira and his two assists.

What’s next for FC Dallas: We will see FCD head into an international break for a couple of weeks before they take the field again on June 18 when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps.