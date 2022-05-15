FC Dallas downs the LA Galaxy 3-1 for their first road win of 2022

FC Dallas picked up their first road win of the 2022 season on Saturday night as they downed the LA Galaxy 3-1. The victory secured the club’s ninth straight unbeaten match, the longest in MLS right now.

All three Dallas goals came in the first half in a 12-minute span. Jesus Ferreira picked up his eighth and ninth goals of the season, giving him the lead in the league’s Golden Boot race through 11 games. Ferreira also became the fastest player to record three multi-goal games in a season in FC Dallas history (three multi-goal games in 11 matches in 2022).

Paul Arriola added his third goal of the season as well thanks to a solid pass from Paxton Pomykal.

LA was able to get one goal back in the 63 minute from Douglas Costa off a free kick.

Instant Reaction: This was a heck of a time to pick up the first road win of the season as results around the league now shift FC Dallas into second place in the Supporters’ Shield standings, just one point behind LAFC. We continue to see FC Dallas be opportunistic in front of the goal this season too as Ferreira’s goals were ones you want to see your number 9 score. More importantly, once the team got the lead they found a way in the second half to hold on to it after dropping a couple of games in Kansas City recently. It is rather exciting to see this group also find ways to win when starters like Maarten Paes, Jose Martinez and Alan Velasco had to be last minute scratches from the game day roster due to the health and safety protocols (ie: COVID).

Man of the Match: It has to be Ferreira.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The rough road stretch continues here as the club will head up to Vancouver for a mid-week clash with the Whitecaps.