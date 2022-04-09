Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Servania help FC Dallas down the Colorado Rapids 3-1

FC Dallas picked up their third home win in a row and are now unbeaten in their last four games as they downed the Colorado Rapids 3-1.

Jesus Ferreira scored two goals in the win while Brandon Servania scored arguably the best goal of the 2022 season so far.

Colorado had the bulk of the chances in the first 30 minutes, forcing Maarten Paes into several early saves. In the 30th minute, former FC Dallas winger Michael Barrios collected the ball on the right wing and immediately played a one-time pass to Diego Rubio who was open in the middle of the penalty box to hammer home the first goal of the game.

Just before halftime FC Dallas finally got a lifeline in the game as Servania hit an absolute banger from 40 yards out. The Dallas Homegrown collected the ball in the midfield without any pressure from a Colorado defender and he opted to take the long-range effort that would curl and dip its way past William Yarbrough.

That momentum carried over into the second half as Ferreira scored his fourth of the season in the 50th minute. Marco Farfan played a ball into the top of the penalty box where Ferreira took one touch to turn around a defender before firing a shot into the far post past Yarbrough.

FC Dallas remained defensive throughout the rest of the second half and in the 88th minute, they made Colorado pay on the counterattack as Servania and Ferreira pushed through the high-line of the Rapids defense. Servania played Ferreira in behind the Rapids defense and the Young Designated Player took a few dribbles around Yarbrough before finding the back of the net for the second time on the night.

Instant Reaction: That first half was an absolute dud until it wasn’t. Colorado really outplayed FC Dallas for most of this game but it doesn’t matter when you look at the scoreboard on the night. Servania’s goal right before half was the shot in the arm that the team needed and it certainly gave the team what they needed in the second half. Colorado still had their moments though in the second 45 minutes, but thankfully Dallas showed well on the counterattack with the two goals. I think even with all the lack of quality stats on the attack (no corners, zero successful crosses, etc), you take this kind of game and run with it. The momentum is there to do some good stuff here this month.

Man of the match: Ferreira is a good option. Servania also had a night to remember. I’d also toss in Paes and Jose Martinez for their defensive work on the night. All worthy picks.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns to the road next week as they head to the Big Apple to battle the New York Red Bulls.